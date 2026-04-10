OpenAI launches $100 ChatGPT Pro for Codex users, 5x limits Technology Apr 10, 2026

OpenAI just rolled out a new ChatGPT Pro plan made for Codex users who need more coding power.

For ₹10,699 in India or $100 in the US you get five times the usage limits compared to the regular Plus plan (which is ₹1,999 or $20 in the U.S.).

CEO Sam Altman shared on X about the new $100 ChatGPT Pro tier, and OpenAI said Codex now has 3 million active users, a big milestone for the platform.