OpenAI launches $100 ChatGPT Pro for Codex users, 5x limits
OpenAI just rolled out a new ChatGPT Pro plan made for Codex users who need more coding power.
For ₹10,699 in India or $100 in the US you get five times the usage limits compared to the regular Plus plan (which is ₹1,999 or $20 in the U.S.).
CEO Sam Altman shared on X about the new $100 ChatGPT Pro tier, and OpenAI said Codex now has 3 million active users, a big milestone for the platform.
OpenAI Pro cheaper, plus limits adjusted
This Pro plan is meant for longer, more intense coding sessions and is actually cheaper than OpenAI's older Pro option.
At the same time, OpenAI is tweaking ChatGPT Plus limits, possibly shifting from daily caps to weekly ones, to help balance things out as they focus more on Codex and enterprise features.
All this comes as competition heats up with rivals like Anthropic making big moves in artificial intelligence.