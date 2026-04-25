OpenAI launches $25,000 bio bug bounty to bypass GPT-5.5 filters Technology Apr 25, 2026

OpenAI just kicked off a bio bug bounty challenge, offering $25,000 to vetted security researchers who can find a way around the safety filters in its latest AI model, GPT-5.5.

The catch? You have to come up with a prompt that gets the model to answer five biosafety questions without tripping any moderation alarms, all from a fresh chat session.

The program runs from April 23 to June 22, with extra testing until July 27.