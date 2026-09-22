OpenAI launches advisory group as AI tackles Navier-Stokes problem
Technology
OpenAI has launched a new advisory group at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton to bring top mathematicians into the mix as AI cracks tough math challenges, like the famous Navier-Stokes problem.
The idea is to connect OpenAI with the wider math world and help everyone keep up with how fast AI is moving.
Panel will not control OpenAI research
This nine-member team will review and share what AI achieves in math, especially since some leading mathematicians worry about AI outpacing human research.
They will keep an eye on results, but will not control OpenAI's research decisions.
The hope is to give mathematicians a real voice as AI changes their field.