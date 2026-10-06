OpenAI launches ChatGPT file library for documents, images, spreadsheets
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a file library for ChatGPT, letting you keep all your documents, images, and spreadsheets in one spot.
No more digging through your PC: now you can upload and access your files right inside ChatGPT.
ChatGPT feature for Plus Pro Business
You can store files up to 512MB each (with smaller limits for images and spreadsheets), upload or download them anytime, and even use them in new chats.
This feature is only for Plus, Pro, or Business users and isn't available in the EEA, Switzerland, or the UK.
The interface is simple: just log in on the ChatGPT site to start managing your stuff.