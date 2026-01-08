ChatGPT can now answer your medical and wellness-related questions

OpenAI has launched a new feature called ChatGPT Health. The innovative addition is aimed at providing users with a dedicated platform to access health information and manage their personal health. The company says that more than 230 million people around the world inquire about health and wellness-related topics on ChatGPT every week.

Feature highlights ChatGPT Health: A personalized health assistant ChatGPT Health is designed to help users with a range of tasks, from interpreting recent test results and preparing for doctor visits to getting advice on diet and exercise. It can also help users weigh different insurance options based on their healthcare patterns. The feature allows integration with wellness apps like Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, AllTrails, Peloton, and Instacart for personalized health recommendations.

Development journey Development and privacy measures OpenAI has been working on ChatGPT Health for over two years with a team of more than 260 physicians from 60 countries. The company assures that the new feature is secure and protected by purpose-built encryption and isolation. "To keep your health information protected and secure, (ChatGPT) Health operates as a separate space with enhanced privacy to protect sensitive data," OpenAI said in its announcement.

Rollout strategy Initial rollout and future plans The initial rollout of ChatGPT Health is limited to a small group of early users. However, OpenAI plans to expand access and make the feature available to all users on web and iOS in the coming weeks. The company has also announced that conversations in Health will not be used to train foundation models, further enhancing user privacy.

Integration features Medical record integration and global availability The medical record integration feature of ChatGPT Health is currently only available in the US. However, other features are available globally, except for users in the European Union, Switzerland, and the UK. This is due to stringent digital privacy laws in these regions that limit access to such advanced AI tools.