'Stranger Things' comes to Minecraft with new DLC pack
Minecraft just launched a Stranger Things DLC, letting you dive into Hawkins and explore the world of the first four seasons.
Made by Blockception, this open-world adventure is available for Bedrock Edition (except Nintendo Switch) and needs at least 6GB RAM on mobile.
Explore Hawkins and complete missions
You can roam iconic places like Hawkins, Starcourt Mall, Mirkwood forest, and even the Upside Down.
Missions mix puzzles, clue-hunting, and combat—unlocking new areas as you go.
Play as your favorite characters
There are many character skins, each with unique abilities—think Eleven's telekinesis or Vecna's mind control.
You can swap between characters whenever you like, whether playing solo or with friends.
Price and special bonus
The DLC costs 1,510 Minecoins (about $8.99).
Grab a free Hellfire Club T-shirt for your character until January 25, 2026; after that it'll cost extra.
A nice little bonus for Stranger Things fans playing Minecraft!