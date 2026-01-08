Next Article
Arm launches physical AI unit to boost robotics
Technology
Arm Holdings just kicked off a new division called Physical AI, announced at CES in Las Vegas.
This move puts Arm right in the middle of the robotics conversation, working alongside their Cloud and Edge teams as robots become a bigger deal in tech.
What's different this time?
Physical AI is led by Drew Henry and signals Arm expanding its focus to tackle real-world robotics challenges—think safety and power issues.
By supplying technology to automakers and robotics companies, they're blending their car tech know-how with robotics to push things forward.
This fits right in with the industry buzz at CES, where humanoid robots stole the show.