India wants AI firms to pay up for using copyrighted content
India just proposed a new rule that would make AI companies like OpenAI and Google pay royalties whenever they use copyrighted material to train their models.
If this goes through, all creators—big or small—would be eligible for compensation from a government-designated collecting body, even if they're not part of any copyright group.
Why does it matter?
This move is meant to settle ongoing legal fights over how AI uses news articles, art, and other content without permission.
It could level the playing field for smaller creators who usually can't take on tech giants alone.
Plus, since India's AI market is booming (OpenAI is already its #2 player), these rules might set an example for other countries figuring out how to handle AI and copyright in the future.