Intel jumps into handheld gaming with new platform and Panther Lake chips Technology Jan 08, 2026

At CES 2026, Intel announced its first-ever handheld gaming platform, stepping into a space mostly ruled by AMD.

The highlight is a brand-new chip designed just for portable gaming devices.

Intel vice president and general manager of PC products Daniel Rogers shared that more details about its new products for handheld gaming devices will drop later this year—so keep an eye out if you're into gaming on the go.