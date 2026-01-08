Pixel 9 and 10 users hit with reboot headaches after January update

What's going wrong on each Pixel model?

On the Pixel 10, reboots leave you staring at just your wallpaper—no apps or status bar—but at least you can still access the power menu to try again.

The Pixel 10 Pro takes ages to boot and sometimes stays on a black screen until you plug it in or restart.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 only have slightly slower startups, with no major issues otherwise.