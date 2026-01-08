Haryana's new AI budget portal wants your ideas

You can send in suggestions in Haryanvi, Hindi, or English—just scan a QR code on social media or give a missed call to 73033 50030. After a short welcome from CM Saini, you'll speak with "Pooja," the AI assistant, over the phone, who'll record your details and ideas before linking you to a quick form.

Your input actually counts

The AI sorts all suggestions by topics like health, education, and agriculture before sharing them with the CM for review.

Over 1,000 people joined in within the first day!

The portal stays open till at least January 28—so if you want your voice heard in the 2026-27 budget, now's your chance.