Moroccan fossils give us a peek into our ancient roots
Scientists just found some seriously old fossils—jawbones, teeth, and vertebrae—in a cave in Casablanca, Morocco.
These remains are about 773,000 years old, from a period close to when modern humans began to split from Neanderthals and Denisovans.
What's cool is that these fossils show a mix of features seen in modern humans, Neanderthals, and earlier human ancestors, hinting at a unique mix in our African lineage.
Why this matters for human evolution
Researchers dated the fossils using a magnetic reversal event (think of it as Earth's "reset button"), placing them at a key moment in our story.
The jawbones look like those of Homo erectus, but the teeth are much more like ours today—setting them apart from similar finds in Europe.
This discovery strengthens the idea that Africa was truly the birthplace of modern humans and highlights how diverse our evolutionary path really was.