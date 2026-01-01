Dell ditches 'AI-first' strategy for consumer PCs

Dell just admitted at CES 2026 that its big push for "AI-first" consumer PCs didn't really click with buyers. Now, they're focusing on features people actually care about—like better battery life and performance—since, as Vice Chairman Jeff Clarke explained, the promise of AI has not driven demand as expected.

What's changing for you? Kevin Terwilliger, Dell's Head of Product, shared that most people aren't shopping for laptops because of AI; in fact, it tends to confuse more than help.

So while every new Dell device will still have Neural Processing Units (NPUs) running local AI tasks behind the scenes, the spotlight is now on practical perks—think XPS 14's impressive 40+ hour battery life thanks to those NPUs.

XPS makes a comeback The XPS brand is back after a short break in 2025.

The new XPS 14 and 16 rock Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips and upgraded graphics, plus they've been redesigned to stay cooler during heavy use.

The XPS 13 also returns at a friendlier price point.