Next Article
Skylight Calendar 2: The family calendar that does more
Technology
Skylight just dropped its new Calendar 2 at CES 2026—a smart device that keeps your whole family organized.
It's a digital calendar, meal planner, and photo frame all in one, with a sleek design that fits right between their 15-inch and 27-inch models.
The coolest part? Its AI scans pics of things like school flyers to add events automatically, so you don't miss a thing.
Smart features for busy families
Designed to be super easy for everyone (even kids) to use, the Calendar 2 also makes grocery lists and suggests recipes based on what you have at home.
When you're not checking schedules, it shows off your favorite family photos—making it both practical and personal.