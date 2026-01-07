Skylight Calendar 2: The family calendar that does more Technology Jan 07, 2026

Skylight just dropped its new Calendar 2 at CES 2026—a smart device that keeps your whole family organized.

It's a digital calendar, meal planner, and photo frame all in one, with a sleek design that fits right between their 15-inch and 27-inch models.

The coolest part? Its AI scans pics of things like school flyers to add events automatically, so you don't miss a thing.