Google Classroom gets a Gemini-powered podcast tool for teachers

Google Classroom just dropped a new Gemini tool that lets teachers turn their lessons into podcast-style audio episodes, complete with narration and, in some cases, sound effects. Launched January 6, 2026, it's designed to make learning more engaging—especially for Gen Z students who already love podcasts.

Who can use it? The feature is free for schools using Google Workspace Education (Fundamentals, Standard, Plus), but only available to users aged 18+ due to admin controls.

It rolled out on January 6 and is part of Google's push to bring more AI into education.

How does it work? Teachers can personalize each audio lesson by picking grade level, topics, objectives—even the number of speakers or formats like interviews.

The tool uses Gemini's realistic speech tech. It builds on earlier Gemini updates from 2025 and last year.