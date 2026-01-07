Samsung hits pause on Ballie robot, shifts focus to smarter homes
Samsung has decided to delay the launch of its Ballie home robot, which many were hoping to see at CES 2025.
Instead of releasing Ballie as a standalone gadget, Samsung is now using what they learned from it to boost their smart home tech and AI features—so think better robot vacuums and more connected devices around your house.
What's next for Samsung's smart home game?
Rather than building just one cool robot, Samsung is working on making all its smart home products more intuitive and privacy-focused.
They want your devices to understand your space and needs better, aiming for seamless integration across everything you already use.
Meanwhile, competitors like LG are still showing off new robots—but Samsung seems set on making the whole home smarter instead of spotlighting a single device.