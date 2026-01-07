India's 1st lung health bioengineering center launches at IIT Hyderabad
IIT Hyderabad just opened India's first Bioengineering Centre of Excellence for Lung Health, teaming up with Germany's Institute for Lung Health.
This Indo-German project is all about mixing engineering and medicine to advance research and innovation in lung health, including but not limited to conditions such as pulmonary hypertension and fibrosis.
Why this matters
At the launch, experts highlighted how air pollution is hurting India's lungs.
The new center hopes to make a real difference by focusing on non-invasive diagnostics, disease models, and personalized therapies—plus training a new generation of "lung health engineers."
Meet the leaders behind it
The center will be co-led by Renu John from IIT Hyderabad and Soni Savai Pullamsetti from Germany, who grew up in Andhra Pradesh.
Pullamsetti is known internationally for her research on why some people get severe lung problems—and she's won major European science awards for her work.