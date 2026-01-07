India's 1st lung health bioengineering center launches at IIT Hyderabad Technology Jan 07, 2026

IIT Hyderabad just opened India's first Bioengineering Centre of Excellence for Lung Health, teaming up with Germany's Institute for Lung Health.

This Indo-German project is all about mixing engineering and medicine to advance research and innovation in lung health, including but not limited to conditions such as pulmonary hypertension and fibrosis.