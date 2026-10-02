OpenAI launches ChatGPT library to auto-save uploads, generated images excluded
OpenAI just rolled out the ChatGPT Library, a handy new feature that keeps all your documents, images, and spreadsheets from chats in one spot.
No more digging through folders; everything you upload or ask ChatGPT to create during conversations gets auto-saved and is ready whenever you need it, except generated images, which stay in the Images section.
ChatGPT library limited to paid subscribers
Right now, only Plus, Pro, or Business subscribers can use the library (sorry, Free and Go users). It's also not available in the EEA, Switzerland, or the UK.
You'll find it on the ChatGPT website. There are some file size caps: 512MB for general files, 50MB for spreadsheets, and 20MB for images.
You can easily view, download, or delete files, making it way simpler to stay organized while chatting.