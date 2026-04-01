OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pro plan in India at ₹10,699

ChatGPT's Codex offers fivefold coding capacity

The big highlight here is Codex, ChatGPT's coding tool, which packs about five times more capacity than the Plus plan. That's great news for anyone with demanding projects or heavy workloads.

CEO Sam Altman mentioned that users have been asking for something like this. For now, Pro users get higher usage caps until May 31, 2026.

With rivals like Google's Gemini (₹399 to ₹24,500) and Anthropic in the mix, all eyes are on how Indian developers will respond to this new mid-tier offering.