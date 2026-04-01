OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pro plan in India at ₹10,699
OpenAI just dropped its new ChatGPT Pro plan in India, targeting developers and serious power users.
Priced at ₹10,699 a month, it sits between the existing ₹1,999 Plus plan and the $200 plan, which is still available but currently unlisted on the official pricing page.
This move adds another choice to OpenAI's lineup, which already ranges from a free tier to the budget-friendly Go plan at ₹399.
ChatGPT's Codex offers fivefold coding capacity
The big highlight here is Codex, ChatGPT's coding tool, which packs about five times more capacity than the Plus plan. That's great news for anyone with demanding projects or heavy workloads.
CEO Sam Altman mentioned that users have been asking for something like this. For now, Pro users get higher usage caps until May 31, 2026.
With rivals like Google's Gemini (₹399 to ₹24,500) and Anthropic in the mix, all eyes are on how Indian developers will respond to this new mid-tier offering.