OpenAI's Pulse feature makes ChatGPT your morning briefing assistant

OpenAI has introduced a new feature, called Pulse, into its ChatGPT platform. The innovative tool is designed to generate personalized reports while you sleep, giving you a head start on your day. Pulse provides five to 10 briefs that can get you up to speed with the latest news and developments, just like checking social media or a news app first thing in the morning.

Strategic shift Shift in OpenAI's approach to consumer products The launch of Pulse marks a major change in OpenAI's approach to consumer products. The company is now focusing on building tools that work asynchronously, instead of just responding to questions. This is part of a larger effort to make ChatGPT more like an assistant than just a chatbot. With Pulse, OpenAI seems to be pushing for a more proactive role for ChatGPT in users' daily lives.

AI democratization AI for high-level support accessible to everyone Fidji Simo, OpenAI's new CEO of Applications, explained the company's vision in a blog post. She said they are building AI to make high-level support accessible to everyone over time. "ChatGPT Pulse is the first step in that direction - starting with Pro users today, but with the goal of rolling out this intelligence to all," she added.

Subscription details Pulse available only to Pro subscribers OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had previously revealed that some of ChatGPT's new "compute-intensive" products would be exclusive to the company's most expensive subscription plan. This is also true for Pulse, which is available only to subscribers of the $200-a-month Pro plan. The company has said it is severely limited in server capacity and is rapidly building AI data centers with partners like Oracle and SoftBank to scale up its infrastructure.

Feature demonstration Reports presented as 'cards' with images and text In a demo, OpenAI product lead Adam Fry showcased several reports generated by Pulse. These included a roundup of news about British soccer team Arsenal, group Halloween costume suggestions for his family, and a toddler-friendly travel itinerary for an upcoming trip. Each report is presented as a "card" with AI-generated images and text that users can click on to view the full report and ask ChatGPT questions about it. The feature cites sources with links just like ChatGPT Search does.