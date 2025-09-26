ChatGPT Pulse is here to give you daily updates

Each day, Pulse checks in with tailored updates—think reminders about stuff you've talked about recently, practical ideas (like dinner suggestions), or tips for personal goals. You can also tweak what shows up by curating what's useful in settings and giving feedback.

Availability

Right now, only Pro subscribers get access as OpenAI tests and improves the feature based on feedback. Broader rollout is planned soon.

The big idea? To make ChatGPT feel less like a chatbot and more like a helpful sidekick that keeps up with your life—without you having to ask every time.