OpenAI launches Chronicle for Codex to remember coding sessions
OpenAI has rolled out Chronicle, a new feature for its Codex coding tool that lets the AI remember what you've done, so you don't have to keep repeating yourself.
CEO Sam Altman called it making coding feel like telepathy, hoping it'll make coding feel way more intuitive.
Chronicle saves temporary screen captures locally
Chronicle saves temporary screen captures on your device to help Codex understand your workflow, making things smoother and faster, even if it uses more resources.
You're always in control: you can view, edit, pause, or disable these memories anytime from the menu.
Right now, Chronicle is an opt-in preview for ChatGPT Pro users on macOS (but not available in the European Union, the United Kingdom, or Switzerland), and you'll need to enable some permissions to try it out.