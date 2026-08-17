OpenAI launches computer history feature for ChatGPT app on Mac
OpenAI just rolled out Computer History for its ChatGPT app on Mac.
This optional tool keeps a timeline of what you do on your computer, like clicks and keystrokes, so ChatGPT can help you pick up where you left off, suggest automations, or finish tasks faster.
You're in control: you can block certain apps or websites from being tracked, or delete specific entries if you want.
Computer history ignores incognito, logs events
OpenAI says privacy is baked in.
Ari Weinstein, product and engineering manager at OpenAI, shared that Computer History automatically ignores content in incognito or private browser tabs.
Unlike Microsoft's Windows Recall (which took screenshots), this feature only logs "events" (no photos, videos, or audio) so your personal stuff stays private.
Dominik Kundel demo eases daily work
In a demo, OpenAI's Dominik Kundel showed how Computer History helped him quickly find an edited document, check if it was shared with people via Slack, and even get a summary of his morning, all aimed at making daily work feel smoother and less stressful.