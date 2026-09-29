OpenAI launches 'dot,' its always-on AI agent
What's the story
OpenAI has introduced a new feature called 'dot' in its ChatGPT platform. It is an always-on agent powered by GPT-6 Astra. Dot can "take on ongoing responsibilities" and make progress between conversations, as per the company. It works across connected apps and remembers context to assist with ongoing work. Here's how you can set up your dot and start using it for task management.
Initialization process
Setting up your dot
To set up your dot, you need to create it in the ChatGPT desktop app or on the desktop web version of ChatGPT.
Just follow the onboarding prompts and you're good to go.
The feature is currently available for Pro users outside of the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK. Business Premium users can also access dots in all supported regions.
Integration steps
Connecting to apps
Once your dot is set up, you can connect it to various apps for seamless task management.
To do this, open your dot's profile and navigate to 'Customize > Plugins.' Select a supported app and review its permissions before connecting it.
You can disconnect connected apps anytime without deleting the information already obtained from them. However, if you want to delete that information, you'll have to delete your dot entirely.
Task management
Assigning tasks
You can assign tasks to your dot by describing what you want it to do and providing necessary details. For instance, you can ask it to check your calendar, research something, or remind you later.
You can also attach files or photos by selecting the '+' sign in the conversation.
To review activity under 'In progress,' 'Scheduled,' and 'Completed,' open your dot's profile on the desktop app.
Channel connection
Connecting to messaging channels and email
You can connect your dot to messaging channels like Slack or texting for better communication. This is done from the desktop app.
You can also connect your personal email account so that your dot can use it for its tasks. However, at launch, giving a standalone email address to your dot isn't an option.
Task scheduling
Scheduling tasks and updates
You can ask your dot to schedule tasks or run recurring checks. For example, you could ask it to check your calendar every morning and tell you what's coming up.
Scheduled runs and proactive updates show up in the conversation. To manage scheduled tasks, open 'Scheduled' in your dot's profile where you can view active, paused, and completed tasks.
Memory management
Custom rules for your dot
Your dot receives memories from ChatGPT and can create its own memories from connected apps. This enables it to use context in ongoing work.
To manage confirmations and custom rules for what your dot can share, purchase, or access, open 'Customize > Custom rules' on mobile.
You can review default rules or add a new one by describing the action it covers and choosing an available behavior like 'Take action without asking,' 'Ask before taking action,' etc.