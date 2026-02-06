OpenAI launches 'Frontier' to help businesses deploy AI agents
What's the story
OpenAI has unveiled a new product, called Frontier, to help businesses navigate the world of artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The platform is part of a broader strategy by OpenAI to capture the enterprise market from competitors such as Anthropic. The company has also signed two major enterprise deals this year with ServiceNow and Snowflake.
Platform features
What is Frontier?
Frontier is an end-to-end platform for enterprises to build and manage AI agents. It is an open platform, allowing users to manage agents built outside of OpenAI as well. The platform lets users program AI agents to connect with external data and applications, enabling them to perform tasks beyond the OpenAI ecosystem.
Management approach
Mimicking human employee management
OpenAI designed Frontier to mimic how companies manage human employees. The platform provides an onboarding process for agents and a feedback loop to help them improve over time, just like a review would for an employee. This approach is expected to facilitate faster adoption of OpenAI's enterprise tools, as noted by Fidji Simo, CEO of applications at OpenAI.
Strategic focus
Wider availability of Frontier coming soon
OpenAI has been vocal about its focus on enterprise growth this year. The launch of Frontier is a major step in that direction. The company has also highlighted its existing customers, including HP, Oracle, State Farm, and Uber. However, the platform is currently available to a limited number of users with plans for wider availability in the coming months.
Market rivalry
The road ahead for OpenAI and Anthropic
The enterprise market is just one of the many areas where OpenAI and Anthropic are competing. Both companies are gearing up to go public, which will put them in direct competition for investor attention. Despite these challenges, OpenAI remains committed to its enterprise focus and plans to continue expanding its offerings in this space.