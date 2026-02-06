OpenAI launches 'Frontier' to help businesses deploy AI agents

OpenAI has unveiled a new product, called Frontier, to help businesses navigate the world of artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The platform is part of a broader strategy by OpenAI to capture the enterprise market from competitors such as Anthropic . The company has also signed two major enterprise deals this year with ServiceNow and Snowflake.

Platform features What is Frontier? Frontier is an end-to-end platform for enterprises to build and manage AI agents. It is an open platform, allowing users to manage agents built outside of OpenAI as well. The platform lets users program AI agents to connect with external data and applications, enabling them to perform tasks beyond the OpenAI ecosystem.

Management approach Mimicking human employee management OpenAI designed Frontier to mimic how companies manage human employees. The platform provides an onboarding process for agents and a feedback loop to help them improve over time, just like a review would for an employee. This approach is expected to facilitate faster adoption of OpenAI's enterprise tools, as noted by Fidji Simo, CEO of applications at OpenAI.

Strategic focus Wider availability of Frontier coming soon OpenAI has been vocal about its focus on enterprise growth this year. The launch of Frontier is a major step in that direction. The company has also highlighted its existing customers, including HP, Oracle, State Farm, and Uber. However, the platform is currently available to a limited number of users with plans for wider availability in the coming months.

