OpenAI launches GPT-5.3-Codex 25% faster alongside Anthropic's Opus 4.6
Technology
OpenAI launched GPT-5.3-Codex, its newest AI for coding and more. It's 25% faster than before, supports a bunch of pro tasks, and is available in the Codex Mac app.
OpenAI launched the model alongside Anthropic's Opus 4.6, a more general-purpose model.
OpenAI offers $10 million for security research
This "frontier model" isn't just quick; it can handle everything from debugging to deploying apps and keeps track of long workflows with ease.
Plus, it's strong on cybersecurity, identifying software vulnerabilities and helping protect systems.
OpenAI is also rolling out $10 million in API credits for security research and launching Trusted Access for Cyber, with paid ChatGPT users getting access now and API access planned.