OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini and nano, faster and cheaper
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out two new AI models, GPT-5.4 mini and nano, on March 18.
Both are built to be quicker and much more affordable than GPT-5.4, making them perfect for things like coding help or tasks that need speedy responses.
The mini even beats GPT-5 mini in performance tests.
GPT-5.4 mini pricing $0.75/$4.50, nano $0.20/$1.25
The mini model is priced at $0.75 per million input tokens and $4.50 per million output tokens, giving you more power for less money.
The nano version is even lighter on your wallet, just $0.20 per million input tokens and $1.25 per million output tokens, for simpler jobs like sorting or pulling out info, so more people can get in on the action without breaking the bank!