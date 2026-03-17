OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 Mini and Nano for coding tasks
OpenAI just launched GPT-5.4 Mini and Nano, two new AI models built for speed and affordability, especially in coding and multitasking.
They're designed to deliver performance close to the full GPT-5.4 but at a fraction of the cost, making powerful AI more accessible.
Pricing and performance
The Mini model scores 54.38% on SWE-bench Pro (a big jump from the last version), while Nano is a bit behind but remains fast.
Pricing is super wallet-friendly: Mini costs $0.75 per million input tokens ($4.50 per million output tokens), and Nano comes in even lower at $0.20 per million input tokens ($1.25 per million output tokens), way less than previous models.
Early testers' feedback
Early testers are impressed: Aabhas Sharma from Hebbia says Mini beats competitors on tasks and citation recall without breaking the bank, even outperforming GPT-5.4 in some areas.
Abhisek Modi from Notion found it better than GPT-5.2 for formatting and tool use, hinting these models could be real game-changers if you want smart AI that won't drain your budget.