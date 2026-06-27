OpenAI launches GPT-5.6 Sol, Terra, Luna limited to select partners
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out three new AI models, Sol, Terra, and Luna, as part of its GPT-5.6 lineup.
These are built to boost performance and save on costs for things like coding, biology, and cybersecurity.
For now, only select partners can try them out since the US government asked for early safety checks.
Sol strongest, Terra half-price, Luna efficient
All three models cost the same as GPT-5.5. Sol is the most powerful yet; Terra matches that power but at one-half the price, while Luna is all about efficiency.
OpenAI says they're working to make these models available to everyone soon. CEO Sam Altman even shared the news himself on X, formerly Twitter.