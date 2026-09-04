OpenAI launches GPT-6 Astra: Daybreak trial, paid ChatGPT access planned

Astra can actually spot and develop zero-day exploits all by itself, a huge deal for cybersecurity.

This upgrade comes after OpenAI paused and tightened up its systems to incorporate stricter safeguards.

The Daybreak program is also expanding so utilities, local governments, and banks can get subsidized access as AI-driven threats grow.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman says Astra is about empowering people.