OpenAI launches GPT-6 Astra: Daybreak trial, paid ChatGPT access planned
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-6 Astra, a new AI model, aiming to get closer to true artificial intelligence.
Right now, only select businesses in the Daybreak program can try it out, but a version with extra security will soon be available for paid ChatGPT users, meant to keep its powerful features from being misused.
OpenAI's Astra develops 0-day exploits autonomously
Astra can actually spot and develop zero-day exploits all by itself, a huge deal for cybersecurity.
This upgrade comes after OpenAI paused and tightened up its systems to incorporate stricter safeguards.
The Daybreak program is also expanding so utilities, local governments, and banks can get subsidized access as AI-driven threats grow.
OpenAI President Greg Brockman says Astra is about empowering people.