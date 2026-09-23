OpenAI launches cheaper GPT-6 Sol, Luna
What's the story
OpenAI has expanded its GPT-6 family with the launch of improved versions of its smaller models, Sol and Luna. The new models are designed to make the advanced intelligence introduced by GPT-6 Astra more efficient and accessible. While Sol is tailored for complex tasks such as coding, Luna is better suited for clerical work like summarizing documents or answering quick questions.
Cost reduction
API access now half the cost of 5.6 series
OpenAI is also highlighting major improvements in efficiency and affordability with the new models.
The company has announced a massive price cut for API access, with the 6 series models now available at half the cost of their 5.6 series counterparts.
This price drop is attributed to improvements in caching and inference, making these advanced AI tools more accessible than ever before.
Performance boost
New models reach Astra-level reliability at lower costs
OpenAI claims its new models are better at providing factually accurate answers with fewer mistakes, especially in coding.
The company says that on its internal factuality evaluation, the GPT-6 Sol makes about half as many mistakes as its predecessor.
This means it reaches Astra-level reliability at a much lower cost.
Competitive edge
OpenAI claims its models outperform Anthropic's top offerings
As is the case with every new model launch, OpenAI is also touting its latest offerings as better than those of its closest competitor, Anthropic.
The company claims that GPT-6 Sol and Luna perform significantly better than Anthropic's top models - Fable and Opus.
This comes as a major endorsement of the capabilities of OpenAI's latest AI tools in comparison to industry rivals.
Availability
Availability in ChatGPT Work and Codex
The new versions of Sol and Luna are already available in ChatGPT Work and Codex for most paid accounts, as well as in the ChatGPT API.
Luna will also be available in the desktop app and for Free and Go users.
OpenAI plans to roll out these models to ChatGPT (the app and website) throughout the day, making them widely accessible to users across different platforms.