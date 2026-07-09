OpenAI launches GPT-Live, making ChatGPT sound more human

Rollout strategy

Availability and API access for developers

OpenAI has confirmed that GPT-Live is now available for all users on iOS, Android, and the web. The company also plans to make it available via API in the near future. Developers and enterprises can sign up for access notifications. However, at launch, GPT-Live doesn't support voice with video or screen sharing inside ChatGPT, these features will continue to be offered through older voice modes.