OpenAI launches GPT-Rosalind to accelerate drug discovery and data analysis

Industry reacts as OpenAI pledges safety

The launch has definitely caught the attention of both tech and pharma circles, especially since two Google DeepMind scientists were recognized in 2024 for AlphaFold, an AI system that predicts protein structures.

Some companies, including IQVIA, even saw their stock dip after the news.

OpenAI says GPT-Rosalind comes with built-in safety checks to prevent misuse, including anything risky like biological weapons, while helping researchers tackle tough problems in drug development more efficiently.