OpenAI launches GPT-Rosalind to accelerate life sciences research and discovery

GPT-Rosalind offers research search and plugin

GPT-Rosalind can help scientists pull together evidence, brainstorm new ideas, and even plan experiments.

It lets users search databases and dig into the latest research papers right inside ChatGPT or Codex (if you are in OpenAI's trusted access group).

There is also a free plugin connecting users to more than 50 scientific tools. Big names like Amgen and Moderna are already teaming up with OpenAI to bring this tech into their own research workflows.