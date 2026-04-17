OpenAI launches GPT-Rosalind to accelerate life sciences research and discovery
OpenAI just launched GPT-Rosalind, an artificial intelligence model designed to make life sciences research faster and smarter.
Named after Rosalind Franklin, it is built to help with everything from biochemistry breakthroughs to drug discovery: basically, it aims to take some of the heavy lifting out of scientific research for labs, universities, and biotech companies.
GPT-Rosalind offers research search and plugin
GPT-Rosalind can help scientists pull together evidence, brainstorm new ideas, and even plan experiments.
It lets users search databases and dig into the latest research papers right inside ChatGPT or Codex (if you are in OpenAI's trusted access group).
There is also a free plugin connecting users to more than 50 scientific tools. Big names like Amgen and Moderna are already teaming up with OpenAI to bring this tech into their own research workflows.