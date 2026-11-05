OpenAI launches Images 2.6 with GIFs, up to 50% faster
Technology
OpenAI just dropped Images 2.6, making AI image generation up to 50% faster and now letting you create animated GIFs straight from your sketches or photos.
You can try it out worldwide on ChatGPT and Codex, and developers can access the new models through OpenAI's API, so whether you're making memes or designing visuals, it's more accessible than ever.
OpenAI adds Flare and Sunburst APIs
There are two new API options: Flare (for super quick images, think layouts for posters, product images, and other professional visuals in six seconds) and Sunburst (for those who want consistent quality across edits).
Plus, there are better editing tools like area-specific markup, SVG exports, and a new complexity setting so you can choose between simple or detailed creations.