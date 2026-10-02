OpenAI launches mini and nano GPT-5.4 for cheaper, faster access
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out mini and nano versions of its GPT-5.4 model, giving you almost the same power as the flagship but at a fraction of the price.
GPT-5.4 mini is built for speed, making it perfect for things like coding help or real-time image tasks where quick responses matter.
Mini 54.38% and 60.00% benchmarks
The mini model is much faster than the old version and scores close to full GPT-5.4 on key benchmarks: think 54.38% on SWE-bench Pro and 60.00% on Terminal-Bench 2.0.
The nano is even smaller and zippier, great for sorting data or simple coding jobs.
Pricing is super budget-friendly: $0.75 per 1 million input tokens for mini, $0.20 per 1 million input tokens for nano, way less than the $2.50 you'd pay with standard GPT-5.4!