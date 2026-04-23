OpenAI launches 'workspace agents' to automate tasks across apps

OpenAI has introduced a new feature called "workspace agents" for enterprise users of ChatGPT . The company says these AI-driven agents, which are powered by its coding platform Codex, can perform tasks on your behalf across third-party applications like Slack and Salesforce. This new development puts OpenAI in direct competition with companies such as Anthropic that provide similar agentic AI tools.

AI innovation Workspace agents can be shared across teams The newly launched workspace agents aren't just another addition to the growing list of agentic AI platforms. Instead, OpenAI is targeting the enterprise market with this feature. The company says that once a workspace agent is created, it can be accessed by an entire team. "Create an agent once and share it across your workspace, so teams follow the same workflows and best practices," OpenAI said in a blog post announcing the feature.

Functionality Track progress and move things forward The AI agents are designed to perform tasks on their own, such as creating a file or writing code. ChatGPT's workspace agents function in the same way but with more capabilities. They can now coordinate across tools, track progress, and move things forward without needing your supervision. This makes them more efficient than traditional custom GPTs that were used for specific tasks in the past.

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Cloud integration The AI tools can work across popular business apps The ChatGPT workspace agents are cloud-based, just like Anthropic's Claude Code. This means the AI can continue working even if you shut down your PC. The company says these agents can work across different apps commonly used by businesses and enterprises, including Slack, Google Workspace, and Salesforce among others.

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