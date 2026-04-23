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OpenAI launches 'workspace agents' to automate tasks across apps
The agents are powered by Codex

OpenAI launches 'workspace agents' to automate tasks across apps

By Akash Pandey
Apr 23, 2026
09:53 am
What's the story

OpenAI has introduced a new feature called "workspace agents" for enterprise users of ChatGPT. The company says these AI-driven agents, which are powered by its coding platform Codex, can perform tasks on your behalf across third-party applications like Slack and Salesforce. This new development puts OpenAI in direct competition with companies such as Anthropic that provide similar agentic AI tools.

AI innovation

Workspace agents can be shared across teams

The newly launched workspace agents aren't just another addition to the growing list of agentic AI platforms. Instead, OpenAI is targeting the enterprise market with this feature. The company says that once a workspace agent is created, it can be accessed by an entire team. "Create an agent once and share it across your workspace, so teams follow the same workflows and best practices," OpenAI said in a blog post announcing the feature.

Functionality

Track progress and move things forward

The AI agents are designed to perform tasks on their own, such as creating a file or writing code. ChatGPT's workspace agents function in the same way but with more capabilities. They can now coordinate across tools, track progress, and move things forward without needing your supervision. This makes them more efficient than traditional custom GPTs that were used for specific tasks in the past.

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Cloud integration

The AI tools can work across popular business apps

The ChatGPT workspace agents are cloud-based, just like Anthropic's Claude Code. This means the AI can continue working even if you shut down your PC. The company says these agents can work across different apps commonly used by businesses and enterprises, including Slack, Google Workspace, and Salesforce among others.

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Market shift

OpenAI plans to charge users based on credits

OpenAI has been shifting its focus to the enterprise market, doubling down on Codex to boost revenue. The company plans to charge users based on credits for using these agents after the research preview stage ends on May 6, 2026. This means that the more you use them, the higher your bill will be.

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