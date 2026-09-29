OpenAI's Codex can now work across devices
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a major upgrade to its software engineering agent, Codex at the company's DevDay event on Tuesday. The highlight of the update is reusable cloud development environments that can be accessed from any device. This will allow developers to run Codex wherever they want - be it on a computer, remotely from their phone or in the cloud.
Feature upgrades
Codex CLI updated for better voice command support
The latest update also includes a refreshed Codex CLI, a new code review experience, and API enhancements.
The reusable development environments are aimed at speeding up task initiation and providing teams with a shared workspace with approved settings and permissions.
The Codex CLI has been updated to let developers start and direct tasks using voice commands for added convenience.
Task management
New /agents view for tracking tasks
The latest update also brings a new /agents view to Codex, making it easier for developers to delegate work and track multiple tasks at once.
Other improvements include editing prompts, resuming sessions, and using worktrees.
OpenAI has also introduced a "cleaner" terminal user interface for better readability during longer sessions.
App integration
Codex can now assist in code reviews on ChatGPT
Codex can also be integrated into a new code review experience within the ChatGPT desktop app.
This lets users read summaries, explore code changes, or ask Codex about potential issues before giving feedback on GitHub pull requests or GitLab merge requests.
Automatic code reviews allow Codex to conduct an initial review while users are away from their computers.
Security enhancement
Introducing Codex Security Cloud for improved security
On the security front, OpenAI has launched a new set of tools called Codex Security Cloud. The tools are designed to help developers secure their infrastructure by scanning entire GitHub repositories on demand or regularly.
Codex will then investigate findings, remove duplicates, and prepare fixes in the cloud - even when the user isn't active and their laptop is closed.
Cybersecurity integration
Daybreak Blue models now accessible within Codex
The new toolset also provides access to models available through OpenAI's cybersecurity initiative, Daybreak Blue, without requiring developers to submit a separate application.
This is a major step in enhancing the security capabilities of Codex and making it more useful for developers.