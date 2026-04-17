OpenAI makes Codex click your computer and design in browser
Technology
OpenAI has supercharged Codex, letting it do more than just write code: it can now actually click around your computer, open apps, and even help test or design right in your browser.
Basically, Codex is becoming a hands-on assistant for all things software.
Codex adds preferences, file handling, plugins
Codex can now remember your preferences to make smarter suggestions as you work.
It handles files like PDFs and spreadsheets, reviews code changes, manages terminal tasks, and automates longer workflows with more than 90 new plugins.
Computer-usage abilities are rolling out on macOS, while personalization features will arrive later for enterprises and other regions.