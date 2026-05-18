OpenAI merges ChatGPT, Codex API, appoints Greg Brockman product lead
Technology
OpenAI just announced a major team shakeup to keep up with tough competition from companies like Google and Anthropic.
Co-founder Greg Brockman is now leading product strategy, and the company is combining its big offerings (ChatGPT, Codex, and API) into one focused team.
Product leaders named and Sora dropped
Thibault Sottiaux will head up core product teams; Nick Turley steps in for enterprise products, and Ashley Alexander (formerly at Instagram) will lead consumer products.
OpenAI is also dropping side projects like its Sora video generator so it can double down on its main tech.