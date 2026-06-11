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OpenAI considers making ChatGPT cheaper to fend off Anthropic
This move is aimed at attracting customers from its competitor, Anthropic

OpenAI considers making ChatGPT cheaper to fend off Anthropic

By Mudit Dube
Jun 11, 2026
12:19 pm
What's the story

OpenAI is reportedly considering major price reductions for its artificial intelligence services. This strategic move is aimed at attracting customers from its competitor, Anthropic, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to sources familiar with the matter, the company is "weighing significant cuts to what it charges for tokens, the unit of measurement artificial intelligence firms use to bill for their products."

Pricing details

Current pricing of GPT and Claude AI

OpenAI's current pricing model is tiered, with users paying $8, $20, or over $100 per month for access to its flagship GPT-5.5 models. On the other hand, Anthropic charges a flat fee of $17 per month for an annual subscription to Claude Pro and over $100 monthly for a subscription to Claude Max. The contrasting pricing strategies highlight the competitive landscape in the AI industry.

Market moves

IPO filings and market valuations

The potential price cuts come amid growing competition between OpenAI and Anthropic. OpenAI has recently filed for initial public offerings (IPOs) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The market valuation of these two firms also highlights their rivalry. Anthropic's Series H funding round closed on May 28 at a whopping $965 billion valuation, slightly ahead of OpenAI's $852 billion valuation in March.

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User milestones

ChatGPT's unprecedented growth

Despite the competitive landscape, OpenAI's ChatGPT has achieved a major milestone. It became the first app to hit one billion monthly users in May, roughly three years after its November 2022 launch. This achievement surpasses Google Maps, which took around five years post-launch to reach the same number of monthly users. The data was provided by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

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