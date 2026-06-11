This move is aimed at attracting customers from its competitor, Anthropic

OpenAI considers making ChatGPT cheaper to fend off Anthropic

By Mudit Dube 12:19 pm Jun 11, 202612:19 pm

What's the story

OpenAI is reportedly considering major price reductions for its artificial intelligence services. This strategic move is aimed at attracting customers from its competitor, Anthropic, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to sources familiar with the matter, the company is "weighing significant cuts to what it charges for tokens, the unit of measurement artificial intelligence firms use to bill for their products."