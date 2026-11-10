OpenAI offers eligible Indian ChatGPT-Go users ₹99 3-month renewal
Technology
OpenAI is rolling out a special deal for ChatGPT Go users in India; some eligible users whose free year is ending can renew for only ₹99 for 3 months (instead of the usual ₹399 a month) for the next three months.
It's an easy way to keep using ChatGPT Go without breaking the bank.
Check ChatGPT subscription settings iOS excluded
To check if you're eligible, head to your subscription settings on the ChatGPT website or Android app: the offer shows up when you try to cancel or return to the Go plan.
After three months, pricing goes back to normal unless you cancel ahead of time (do it at least 24 hours before your billing date).
Heads up: this discount isn't available on iOS yet.