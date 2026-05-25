OpenAI offers up to $445,000 to manage recursive self improvement Technology May 25, 2026

OpenAI is gearing up to create AI systems that can actually make themselves smarter, and they are hiring for it, offering salaries up to $445,000.

The goal? To manage the risks of "recursive self-improvement," where AIs start training better versions of themselves with less human help.

This move comes as both OpenAI and Anthropic are making big leaps in AI tech.