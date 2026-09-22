OpenAI plans personal AI assistant blending Codex and ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI is planning to build a new personal AI assistant, aiming to rival SpaceX's Grok Bot, Meta's Muse, and Apple's next-generation Siri.
This new helper would blend Codex and ChatGPT tech to better understand your context and automate everyday stuff: think scheduling emails or managing routines by syncing with your calendar and apps.
OpenAI hires OpenClaw creator
The assistant would be more context-aware, drawing information and details from calendars and other applications to automatically complete multi-step tasks.
OpenAI has also hired the creator of OpenClaw to drive its tech even further, so expect some clever upgrades as competition heats up in the world of smart assistants.