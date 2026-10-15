OpenAI pledges not to use Apple trade secrets after hearing
OpenAI has promised not to use any trade secrets that Apple claims were brought over by former employees who joined the AI company.
This pledge was made during a court hearing Wednesday, after a judge suggested things might go Apple's way.
The move seems aimed at keeping things fair and avoiding a bigger legal mess.
OpenAI must image 14 employees' devices
The drama started when hundreds of Apple employees moved to OpenAI, leading Apple to accuse the startup of using its confidential info for hardware projects.
Now, OpenAI has to collect forensic images from 14 employees' devices as part of the case.
OpenAI denies any wrongdoing and has asked the judge in the case for time to investigate whether Apple possesses or used the information, and if so, allow the company to file counterclaims, saying its work is independent and that Apple is just trying to limit where people can work.
The case is still ongoing in California court.