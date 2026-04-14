OpenAI president Greg Brockman: ChatGPT and Codex near 1B weekly Technology Apr 14, 2026

OpenAI's ChatGPT and Codex are now reaching close to 1 billion users every week, according to President Greg Brockman.

He points out this is a huge shift: AI is making tech more about what people want, not just what computers can handle.

Brockman shared on Monday that AI is changing how software gets built, letting computers adapt to us instead of the other way around.