OpenAI president Greg Brockman: ChatGPT and Codex near 1B weekly
Technology
OpenAI's ChatGPT and Codex are now reaching close to 1 billion users every week, according to President Greg Brockman.
He points out this is a huge shift: AI is making tech more about what people want, not just what computers can handle.
Brockman shared on Monday that AI is changing how software gets built, letting computers adapt to us instead of the other way around.
OpenAI combining apps, reshaping work
Brockman admits that while AI might make some jobs less stable, it's also opening doors for new entrepreneurs by making it easier to launch ideas.
To keep up with all these changes, OpenAI is combining ChatGPT, Codex, and Atlas into one superapp.
The company's rapid growth shows just how much AI is set to transform industries and the way we work.