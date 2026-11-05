OpenAI publishes blog on autonomous Linux kernel vulnerability pipeline

The AI doesn't just spot problems: it also writes patches, though humans still have to approve them before anything goes live.

Compared to traditional bug bounties (where white-hat hackers can earn $20,000 to $70,000 in bug bounties), OpenAI's system costs about $1,279 per validated exploit, making it way more affordable.

With big names like Google also using similar tools, it's clear that AI is quickly becoming a key player in keeping our digital world safer.