OpenAI rebuts Apple lawsuit, 'Apple is getting this wrong'

OpenAI points out that Apple made mistakes in its timeline, like reaching out to the wrong person and mentioning conversations that never happened.

They say Apple knew about these errors but stayed quiet for months before filing the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, both companies are ramping up their AI rivalry, especially after they signed a landmark partnership in 2024 to put ChatGPT inside Siri and later drifted apart.

The court's decision could even affect whether OpenAI's first hardware product ships with a court order hanging over it.