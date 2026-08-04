OpenAI rejects Apple lawsuit and denies seeking Apple confidential information
OpenAI is calling out Apple's lawsuit, which accuses the AI company of stealing trade secrets to boost its own hardware.
In a blog post titled "Apple is getting this wrong," OpenAI said the claims are baseless and insists it does not have or want any of Apple's confidential information.
The suit also points at former Apple staff member Chang Liu, who is accused of using a former colleague's company-owned laptop to download technical documents, among other infractions, and former Apple executive Tang Tan for allegedly helping departing Apple employees bypass security protocols.
OpenAI shares screenshots, Apple seeks injunction
To defend itself, OpenAI shared screenshots showing Liu was just flagging accessibility problems, not swiping secrets.
They also argued that Apple should have managed system access better when staff left.
Meanwhile, Apple wants a preliminary injunction against Liu, Tan, and OpenAI to stop them from publicly disclosing confidential information, setting up an intense legal face-off between these two tech giants as the AI race heats up.