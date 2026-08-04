OpenAI rejects Apple lawsuit and denies seeking Apple confidential information

OpenAI is calling out Apple's lawsuit, which accuses the AI company of stealing trade secrets to boost its own hardware.

In a blog post titled "Apple is getting this wrong," OpenAI said the claims are baseless and insists it does not have or want any of Apple's confidential information.

The suit also points at former Apple staff member Chang Liu, who is accused of using a former colleague's company-owned laptop to download technical documents, among other infractions, and former Apple executive Tang Tan for allegedly helping departing Apple employees bypass security protocols.