OpenAI releases ChatGPT Images 2.0 to improve multilingual text accuracy
OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT Images 2.0, and it's a real upgrade if you've ever been frustrated by weird spelling or messy text in AI-generated images.
The new version uses a "reasoning layer" to double-check text and layouts before making the image, so what you ask for is actually what you get.
It's especially handy for anyone who needs clear, reliable visuals in different languages.
ChatGPT Images supports multilingual batch editing
Now, the tool handles multiple languages (think Hindi, Tamil, Japanese, even Arabic) and can create up to 10 brand-consistent images at once with accurate data and numbers.
You can also tweak your images through back-and-forth chats without losing context, making it super easy to get things just right, even if your project has complex scripts or needs multilingual support.
Available with Plus, Pro, or Business plans on chat.openai.com.