OpenAI releases ChatGPT Images 2.0 to improve multilingual text accuracy Technology May 02, 2026

OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT Images 2.0, and it's a real upgrade if you've ever been frustrated by weird spelling or messy text in AI-generated images.

The new version uses a "reasoning layer" to double-check text and layouts before making the image, so what you ask for is actually what you get.

It's especially handy for anyone who needs clear, reliable visuals in different languages.